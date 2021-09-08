1 person dead, 2 injured after crash in Northwest Austin

One person is dead after a crash in Northwest Austin.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on September 7 at McNeil and San Felipe Boulevard. It was reported as a possible head-on collision.

Officials say one of the people involved in the crash died at the scene.

Two others were not seriously injured and were taken to Round Rock Medical Center.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter