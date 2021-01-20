1 person killed, 1 injured after crash in Northwest Austin

A woman is dead and a man hospitalized after a crash in Northwest Austin. The crash happened in the 3900 block of West Howard Lane at around 11:40 p.m. on January 13.

The Austin Police Department says 28-year-old Jasmine Symon Campos was driving a grey, 2019 Nissan Sentra westbound on Howard Lane when she crashed into an eastbound white, 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis.

Campos was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Marquis was taken to St. David's Round Rock Medical Center with serious injuries. Officials say the driver is currently in stable condition.

Police say it is still conducting an investigation. Anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6873. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.