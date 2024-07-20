1 person seriously injured in South Austin house fire
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was seriously injured in a South Austin house fire on Saturday.
According to Austin fire, on July 20, around 7 p.m., firefighters responded to a house fire in the 7200 block of Whispering Oaks. The fire was through the roof when firefighters arrived.
One adult was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS said.
Austin fire said there was heavy damage to the home.
The cause of the fire was accidental.