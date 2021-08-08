1 swimmer dead after water rescue near Hudson Bay on Lake Travis

article

Austin Travis County EMS says 1 person has been pronounced dead near Hudson Bend just before this afternoon.

ATCEMS says it responded to reports of a person struggling in the water and appeared to be lifeless.

This swimmer was pulled from the water and ATCEMS says CPR was immediately administered, however, the swimmer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The search for a second swimmer is still underway. A third swimmer was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.

