1 taking to hospital following motorcycle, car crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person was injured in a crash in South Austin.
According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to the 7200 block of Southwest Parkway around 8 a.m. this morning for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. One adult was reportedly transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.
No other information is available, according to ATCEMS.
