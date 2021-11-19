1 taking to hospital following motorcycle, car crash in South Austin

One person was injured in a crash in South Austin.

According to ATCEMS, first responders were dispatched to the 7200 block of Southwest Parkway around 8 a.m. this morning for reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. One adult was reportedly transported to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with critical, life-threatening injuries.

No other information is available, according to ATCEMS.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter