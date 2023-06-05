10 Austin Pride events happening in June

article

Across the country, Pride month is celebrated in June to commemorate and honor the Stonewall riots of 1969.

Austin's Pride festival and parade, however, won't take place until August. Despite the later festivities, Austinites can still celebrate Pride throughout the month of June.

Take a look at 10 Pride events coming up this month:

Pride at Alamo Drafthouse - Throughout June

Alamo Drafthouse will be showing a variety of Queer films throughout the summer, including Doll Parts, a series of four films that celebrate 70 years of Trans Cinema. Additionally, a featured cocktail menu will be served, with a portion of each drink going towards the Trevor Project. Contributions towards the Trevor Project can also be made while purchasing tickets, and donations will be matched up to $5,000. Ticket prices and screening times are available here.

Show off your drag knowledge in a Pride celebration at Lala's! There's no cover, and prizes will be awarded. Teams of up to six are allowed, and everything starts at 8 p.m.

Rainbow on the Creek at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - June 10

Enjoy a family-friendly evening of Pride events at Waterloo Park. Events include live music, drag performances, interactive exhibits and more, and it's all free! The celebration will be from 6-10 p.m., and RSVPs are encouraged.

Pride Day at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center - June 11

Celebrate Pride and experience the outdoors at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center's first Pride Day. Events will last from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., including a Pride hike through the Texas Arboretum, bracelet-making, Drag Bingo, and more. Ticket information is available here, and attendees, and dogs, of all ages are welcome!

Wine for the People Pride Month Happy Hour - June 12

Support a cause and celebrate Pride at Wine for the People. This evening event will last from 5-7 p.m., and food options will include local bites from Farmhouse Delivery, The Steeping Room, Dai Due, Lick Honest Ice Cream, and more. Of course, drinks will be served, Wine for the People's current wines will be available alongside a variety of non-alcoholic options. Tickets are $40 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Les Dames d'Escoffier Austin and Equality Texas.

Pride Prom at Austin Central Library - June 16

Dance and celebrate at Pride Prom at the Austin Central Library. The 1920s themed celebration is free and open to all ages 18 and up, and the celebration will include drag performers, the Queer Vinyl Collective, and more! Doors open at 7 p.m. and registration is available here.

Pride Trail Run at Barton Creek Greenbelt - June 23

Hikers and runners of all experience levels can celebrate the Queer community with a 2-4 mile trail hike or run hosted by Trail Roots and Lululemon. Starting at 6:30 p.m., this free event will conclude with tacos and drinks at Tacodeli!

Pride Party at Still Austin Whiskey Co - June 24

Celebrate at Still Austin Whiskey Co's free annual Pride party. Events include live DJs, drag performances, and more, and a portion of proceeds will be donated to Equality Texas. The party starts at 1 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m.

Pride Picnic at Pease Park - June 25

Have a fun and sun-filled afternoon while supporting the Queer community at Pease Park's annual Pride Picnic. Hosted by the Pease Park Conservancy, Equality Texas, and Future Front Texas, attractions will include a market with 30 LGBTQ+ vendors, food trucks, games, a community art installation, and more. The event is free and scheduled from noon-4 p.m. and registration is available here.

Pride Month Celebration at Dogtopia South Austin - June 26

Bring your dog and support a LGBTQ+ foundation with Dogtopia's Pride Month celebration. Rainbow treat bowls, and a photo shoot will be available with a $10 donation to Out Youth. The celebration lasts all day.