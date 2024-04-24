Missing man last seen at SW Austin Walmart found dead in SE Austin: APD

article

A man reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

The Austin Police Department says just after 7 p.m. April 19, officers responded to reports of a body in the 5800 block of Spring Meadow Road near Nuckols Crossing Road in Southeast Austin.

Officers found a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Cristian Rangel who had been reported missing.

Rangel had been last seen on April 8 in the front passenger seat of a light-colored SUV in the parking lot of a southwest Austin Walmart, almost eight miles away from where his body was found.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

APD says the investigation into his death is ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. A reward up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.

This is the second missing person to be found dead in the last week. Missing rideshare driver Ernest Anderson was found dead inside his car just six days after he was reported missing.