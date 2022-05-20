10-month-old baby girl dies after being left in car for several hours, police say

Authorities say a baby girl has passed away Friday after she was left in a car for several hours in southwest Houston.

Details are limited as it's an active investigation, but preliminary information by the Houston Police Department is officials is that officers called a little after 1:30 p.m. for a call about an unresponsive infant brought to HCA Houston Health Care - Pearland.

Responding officers spoke with parents as well as the paramedics who were already on the scene performing lifesaving efforts. Authorities learned the baby's mother left her in a car seat inside a car for several hours while it was not running.

Once she came back, she realized she left the child in the vehicle and rushed the baby to a hospital, where authorities say she succumbed to her injuries.

No other information was made available, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway, and the case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.