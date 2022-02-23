Expand / Collapse search

10 vehicles stuck on flyover in Southeast Austin due to ice on overpass

Southeast Austin
Ten vehicles are stuck on a flyover in Southeast Austin due to ice on the overpass. The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are responding to the scene.

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are working a single-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin.

Officials said the crash happened on the flyover from SH 71 to Northbound S SH 130.

One car was involved in the crash and there were no injuries. However, 10 other vehicles are stuck on the overpass due to ice.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

