10 vehicles stuck on flyover in Southeast Austin due to ice on overpass
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS are working a single-vehicle crash in Southeast Austin.
Officials said the crash happened on the flyover from SH 71 to Northbound S SH 130.
One car was involved in the crash and there were no injuries. However, 10 other vehicles are stuck on the overpass due to ice.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates
