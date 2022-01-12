10-year-old cancer patient's dream of working with 100 law enforcement agencies slowly coming true

Devarjaye Daniel, a 10-year-old cancer patient has become an honorary police officer for dozens of law enforcement agencies with the wish of being sworn in by 100 agencies.

BACKGROUND: Houston 9-year-old with terminal cancer hopes to be sworn-in by 100 law enforcement agencies

He grew up watching his military father, Theodis Daniel, interact with men and women in uniform. It was in watching them that the 9-year-old grew an admiration for those in uniform and decided he wanted a career in law enforcement.

The young boy was diagnosed with terminal brain and spine cancer a little more than three years ago, but he's still chasing his dreams. And on Wednesday, it was another big day for Devarjayee, who is now sworn in by 45 law enforcement agencies, showing the dream is slowly coming true for him.

"I’m honored to be here for you buddy- keep doing what you're doing," Freeport Police Chief Raymond Garivey said.

His father was emotional during Wednesday's ceremony while taking in the moment.

"I didn't know that it was going to turn out like this, he could have been gone, but the love just keeps him on the go," Theodis Daniel said.

Devarjaye, much like Abigail Arias, 6, captured the heart of many for her courage and resilience. She gained her angel wings after getting sworn in as an honorary officer in 2019.

RELATED: Freeport police chief surprised with message recorded by Abigail Arias

Daniel is on a mission to continue what Abigal represents and her father, Ruben Arias, was more than supportive.

"What an honor it is just for me to see what you are doing in the name of my daughter," Mr. Arias said. "It is something that I will never forget- and you will always be in my heart and mind… we love you, buddy."

If you'd like to help Devarjaye and his family, click here to access his GoFundMe.