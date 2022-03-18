100% of graduating students seeking residency training matched, says Dell Med

Forty-six graduating students matched to residencies across 18 states, with nearly half staying in Texas and a quarter of those remaining in Austin, says the Dell Medical School at UT Austin.

(Dell Medical School at UT Austin)

Most matches were revealed Friday morning, when graduating medical students across the country opened envelopes revealing where they would spend the next stage of their medical careers as part of Match Day.

All the graduating Dell Med students who plan to pursue residency matched, combining with the graduate medical education program placements to result in a near-perfect match for the school, says Dell Med.

(Dell Medical School at UT Austin)

Dell Med students were matched to residency programs in:

Alabama: 1

Arizona: 1

California: 1

Colorado: 1

Georgia: 1

Maryland: 1

Nebraska: 1

New Hampshire: 1

New York: 2

North Carolina: 2

Ohio: 2

Oregon: 2

Pennsylvania: 2

Tennessee: 2

Texas: 22

Virginia: 1

Washington: 2

Washington D.C.: 1

Nearly half of Dell Med’s fourth-year students will enter primary care fields, including internal medicine, pediatrics, family medicine, and obstetrics and gynecology.

A record 128 residents and 41 fellows this year matched to Dell Med, which will be home to 400 physicians-in-training starting this summer — up by 83% since 2012.

(Dell Medical School at UT Austin)

Dell Med says many of its graduating students will help address a shortage of primary care physicians in the U.S., which the Association of American Medical Colleges predicts will grow to between 17,800 and 48,000 doctors by 2034.

The National Resident Matching Program connects more than 44,000 applicants to 37,000 training positions every year with a mathematical algorithm to consider the preferences of applicants and program directors and assign medical school graduates to training positions available at U.S. teaching hospitals.

