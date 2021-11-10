100-year-old WWII veteran in Austin surprised with sign for Veterans Day

A 100-year-old WWII veteran was nominated on social media to get ‘a little extra love.'

Orville Brauss was surprised with a personalized greeting sign that read, "Thank you Orville" for Veterans Day. The sign was placed outside of the Longhorn Village Retirement Community in northwest Austin, where Orville lives.

Orville is a Marine who served during WWII and the Korean War.

The personalized sign was made by Card My Yard. The yard greeting service had asked their followers on social media to nominate veterans who could use a little extra love this Veterans Day. Orville was one of the veterans who had been nominated and chosen.

"This is just one way we can honor veterans in our community and thank them for their commitment to our country and our freedom," said Jessica Stanley, the Chief Marketing Officer for Card My Yard. "We just want to thank them for the sacrifices that they made."

Jessica shared how her grandfather was also a Marine who had served in WWII. "I know this is something that would mean so much to him if he was still with us today," she said.

"My grandpa also served, he was in the Navy," said Amy Arnold, the Chief Brand Officer for Card My Yard. "He served in the Battle of Leyte Gulf and met my grandma there when he was wounded in the hospital."

Card My Yard had previously surprised Orville for his 100th birthday.

FOX is also supporting veterans and U.S.VETS

U.S.VETS launched its campaign called "Make Camo Your Cause" to establish the camouflage print as the official symbol to honor its veterans.

"Camo was designed to conceal and protect our soldiers in combat. Today, in America we wear camouflage to stand out from the crowd and to demonstrate our patriotism and pride," the organization wrote. "With your support, #HONORUSVETS will give camo a new meaning, showing the community you believe our veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence."

The organization encourages employees and customers to wear camo clothing and share their message on Veterans Day.

How to get involved

FOX Corporation and its employees are working with U.S.VETS to support their "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness to the campaign and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.

In order to bring visibility and awareness to the campaign, FOX is asking businesses to purchase apparel from U.S.VETS online shop and wear camo with U.S.VETS this Veterans Day and post on social media using #HONORUSVETS. U.S.VETS is also looking for volunteers in the fight against veteran homelessness.

"If you are compassionate, hardworking, or just looking for a way to give back to the community, volunteering at a U.S.VETS location would be a rewarding experience for you," U.S.VETS wrote.

The national nonprofit relies on corporate and community support to help reach its goal through partnerships including direct financial contributions, employee giving and matching gifts, campaigns, grants and employee volunteer engagement.

In addition, employers can "hire a vet" through the U.S.VETS Career Network, which connects professional and student veterans with lasting careers they love.

Donations to the organization can also be made on its website.

U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its comprehensive approach provides housing, counseling, career and supportive services to help U.S. veterans rebuild and thrive.

The organization has 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington D.C. and offers temporary and permanent housing solutions and comprehensive services to veterans and their families nationwide.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

