$100K grant seeks to help Hays County veterans

A new grant is seeking to help Hays County veterans and their families.

"Hope 4 Hays County Veterans” has been created by the Hays County Veterans Service Office and is designed to help veterans with past due rent, mortgage, utilities or car payments. The new program was created through a $100,000 grant from the Texas Veterans Commission Fund for Veterans Assistance.

“It’s important we help our former military brothers and sisters,” Prather said. “This program will be a bridge to help our veterans and their families. When we served, we watched each other’s backs. During these difficult times, the Hope4 program will continue that legacy,” said Hays County Veteran Service Officer Jude Prather.

Retired Air Force 1st Sergeant Wesley Matthews, M.S.W from the Hays County Veteran Service Office will manage this assistance program while also connecting veterans to other services available for them and their families. “Our goal is to offer hope to Hays County Veterans while supplying them with solutions, a workable budget, and plan moving forward,” Matthews said.

For information or to request assistance, click here to email. Learn more about the program here.

