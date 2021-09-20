$100M in grant funding available now through Operation Lone Star

$100 million in grant funding has been made available through Operation Lone Star, says Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The grant funds are to "enhance interagency border security operations" supporting the operation, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain non-citizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.

"The grant funding available through this program will strengthen our response to the crisis at the border and help keep our communities safe," said Abbott in a release. "I encourage local governments to apply for these funds to enhance our ongoing collaborative efforts to deter illegal immigration and prevent the smuggling of people, drugs, weapons, and other contraband into our state."

As part of the HB 9 appropriations bill signed on Friday, the OLS Grant Program will assist local law enforcement, jail administrators, medical examiners, and court administration officials in the execution of coordinated border security operations through:

Supplementing law enforcement surge operations in support of OLS

Capacity expansion for detention operations associated with increased criminal activity due to surges in illegal migration

Supporting county medical examiner offices in the humane processing of the remains of undocumented migrants

Increasing capacity and expediency in the magistration and criminal trials of OLS defendants

Increasing capacity to provide indigent defense to OLS defendants

Local governments interested in learning more can click here. Applicants can also contact the Governor’s Public Safety Office by email or by calling 512-463-1919.

