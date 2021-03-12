102-year-old Arizona great-grandmother joins in on first-grader's PE's class

A sweet moment was caught on camera between a first-grader and his 102-year-old great-grandmother in Arizona, and the resulting video has gone viral on social media.

A boy attending Camelview Elementary in the Madison School District was doing his virtual P.E. class when his great-grandma decided to join in.

The video of the pair dancing around their living room has quickly gained traction on social media, receiving more than 400,000 views online.

"This was quite honestly one of the most special moments ever," according to the woman's granddaughter to the Good News Movement on Instagram.

