11 arrested in connection with 75 burglaries in Hays County

Eleven people, mostly juveniles, have been arrested in connection with 75 burglaries in Hays County over a period of seven months.

Between December and July, HCSO investigated about 75 vehicle burglaries, firearm thefts, home burglaries and evading cases in Dripping Springs, Kyle and Buda.

HCSO says detectives were able to gather enough evidence to charge 11 people, mostly juveniles, with multiple counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft, Evading, Burglary of a Vehicle, and Burglary of a Habitation.

The eleven are suspected of committing offenses up and down the I-35 corridor, in approximately 20 different jurisdictions, from Williamson County to Comal County.

HCSO obtained search warrants for electronics, social media accounts and homes, finding evidence that included items stolen in Hays County and several other jurisdictions, stolen firearms, and clothing worn by the suspects while they committed the burglaries.

"This successful investigation is the result of a continued cooperative effort between residents and neighbors who were instrumental in solving these crimes," said Sheriff Gary Cutler in a release. "Accurate reporting, detailed observations, surveillance video, and neighborhood awareness directly contributed to these arrests.”

Sheriff Cutler also pointed out that at the conclusion of this investigation in May, there was a 44 percent decrease in these types of crimes throughout Hays County.

