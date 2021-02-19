11-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying of hypothermia in bed

article

An 11-year-old Texas boy is believed to have died of hypothermia in his bed during the extended power outage due to a devastating storm and record low temperatures.

Cristian Pavon Pineda's mother found the sixth grader's body under covers in his bedroom of their mobile home in Conroe on Tuesday, according to local media reports.

The 6th grader shared a bed with his 3-year-old stepbrother. The younger boy survived the night.

TEXAS MAN FREEZES TO DEATH IN HIS RECLINER

Cristian’s mother and step-father, Manuel Moreno, 38, called 911, according to the Houston Chronicle, but the dispatcher put them on hold to try to find someone who spoke Spanish.

The family had been without power since Sunday. Temperatures hand dropped to 12 degrees on Monday night in Queens.

His aunt told a local station that the boy had no underlying conditions.

"I'm heartbroken, I had never imagined any of this was going to happen," Jaliza Yera said.

An autopsy was performed on Thursday but it will be weeks before the cause of death is confirmed.

The family has started a GoFundMe account to help send the boy's body back to his home country of Honduras. The family sought $5,000. By Friday morning nearly $30,000 had been donated.