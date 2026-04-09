Former Austin private school bookkeeper embezzled $1M for home pool, mortgage

article

The Brief A Leander woman was sentenced to 33 months in prison for embezzling more than $1 million from an Austin private school for children with special needs. Alysa Gisser funneled tuition payments into a personal PayPal account and used the funds for a home swimming pool, mortgage payments, and credit cards. In addition to prison time, Gisser must pay over $1.3 million in restitution after pleading guilty to federal wire fraud and tax evasion charges.



A Leander woman was sentenced Thursday to 33 months in prison for embezzling more than $1 million from an Austin private school serving children with special needs and learning disabilities.

Alyssa Dietz Gisser sentenced

Alysa Dietz Gisser, 56, was sentenced in federal court on charges of wire fraud and tax evasion, according to Justin R. Simmons, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas.

The backstory:

Court documents reveal that Gisser, who served as the school’s bookkeeper and accountant, began the scheme in 2018. To misdirect funds, she instructed parents to send tuition and other payments to a PayPal account she controlled. Gisser had renamed her consulting business's PayPal account to match the name of the school to avoid detection.

Federal prosecutors said Gisser also altered the school’s accounting records to show that payments had been received by the institution, while she actually transferred the money to her personal bank accounts. The stolen funds were used to pay for Gisser’s mortgage, credit card bills, and the installation of an in-ground swimming pool at her home.

In addition to the theft, Gisser underreported her income by $863,963 between 2018 and 2021.

What they're saying:

"Gisser took advantage of her position to siphon funds away from students who required specialized support," federal officials said in the release.

Gisser pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of tax evasion on Jan. 13. In addition to her prison term, she was ordered to pay $1,318,684 in restitution. The court also imposed a money judgment against her for $1,049,012.

The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Keith Henneke.