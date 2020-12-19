115 wreaths laid in Pflugerville in Wreaths Across America ceremony

The Civil Air Patrol Squadron took part in a Wreaths Across America ceremony by placing a wreath on every military veteran’s grave at Immanuel Lutheran Church and Cemetery in Pflugerville.

"Today is a Wreath Across America Ceremony. It's a national ceremony where over 1,000,000 volunteers participate at 2,900 cemeteries across the United States with the mission and the goal of putting a wreath on every Veterans Memorial marker throughout cemeteries throughout the US," said Major Dennis Eibe, Deputy Commander of the Civil Air Patrol Pegasus Squadron.

One by one, cadets and senior members stepped up to place a wreath and pay their respects.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

"This is extremely moving as a retired Air Force 25-year veteran. It means a lot to me and our fellow veterans, but more importantly, it's what we're teaching our cadets as to the sacrifices that our servicemen and women have done throughout the history of our country, and just how important their freedoms that they have given to us is to all of us," said Major Eibe.

There were also seven special wreaths to represent every branch of service: Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, NOAA Public Health Service, and Air Force Space Command.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The goal was to raise 115 wreaths for this ceremony, and they raised 200. The extra 85 wreaths will be sent to Arlington National Cemetery where over 400,000 servicemen and women are buried.

"This teaches a tremendous respect for our country, the people who serve it, our leaders, and all the people throughout the United States, just make us one of the best countries, if not the best country in the entire world," said Major Eibe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PFLUGERVILLE NEWS