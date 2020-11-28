13-foot massive alligator snatches duck from hunters in Central Florida

Living in Florida, we're used to seeing alligators. But this one that was recently spotted in Central Florida looks like something straight out of Jurassic Park!

Kevin Stipe and Cass Couey, owners of PRO HUNT navigation app, encountered the dinosaur-sized alligator while duck hunting in Leesburg this week.

Stipe tells FOX 35 News that the alligator was about 13-feet long -- and kept taking their ducks before they could retrieve them from the water!

"Here we go, Number 2 of the day," one of the men says in the video.

The gator is seen swimming up on the ducks in the water and snatching Stipe and Couey's duck.

"Ok, you're fed now. Get out of here."

The 30-second clip now has over half a million views on Facebook.

"The dinosaurs are making a comeback," wrote one commenter.

Another wrote, "And I thought we used to see some big ones in the Apopka Wildlife Drive!"

"It was just another day in the swamp for us," Couey told FOX 35 News. "But I’m glad people are loving it!"

