San Marcos City Council considers proposal for controversial data center

San Marcos leaders are considering whether to allow plans to build a new data center in the city.

This comes after Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra says the water crisis is severe and getting worse, with aquifer levels dropping to historic lows.

What we know:

Dozens of people showed up to speak about the proposed data center on Tuesday.

If city council approves zoning changes, it would be built near the intersection of Francis Harris Lane and Grant Harris Road in San Marcos.

Labor unions who support the proposal said the data center will add valuable jobs to the community.

Those who are opposed are worried about the strain a data center would have on the limited water resources and the power grid.

"I have never seen this many cars on the street. I hate to tell you, but you're in for a long night. The people do not want this, but from a river's perspective, we are out of water," said one resident.

"Some jobs carry you to the next paycheck. Projects like this can carry you to the next chapter of your life. This is the kind of project that allows a worker to get health care for the first time. The kind that lets a parent get their kid's braces," said another resident.

What's next:

So far, the San Marcos City Council has not voted on the proposal.