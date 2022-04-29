13-year-old charged with murder following Katy shooting in March

article

A 13-year-old has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Katy, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed on social media.

Gonzalez said the teen is charged with murder.

The shooting occurred back on March 3 at a parking lot at 6845 Fry Road, near 529 in Katy around 3:45 p.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old male in the passenger seat of a 4-door vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head.

The 16-year-old was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, however, he later died.

If you have any information, call (713) 221-6000 or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.