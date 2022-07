The Austin Fire Department (AFD) had a very busy night for Fourth of July.

AFD said between 8 p.m. and midnight, Austin and the surrounding 11 Travis County fire departments responded to 90 grass, brush, dumpster and trash fires.

They said they believe most of the fires were firework related.

In total, AFD said in the last 24 hours they responded to 133 fires, and 10 structure fires.