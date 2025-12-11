Driver arrested after illegally passing school bus and narrowly hitting a child

The Brief Driver arrested after illegally passing school bus & narrowly miss hitting a child Austin ISD providing update on driver's arrest



The Austin Independent School District is providing an update on the arrest of a driver who illegally passed a school bus and narrowly missed hitting a child.

The backstory:

AISD says the incident happened on Oct. 8, 2025 at just before 4:40 p.m.

Bus #2229 was dropping of students and AISD says video shows a commercial vehicle passing on the right side of the bus as a student stepped off.

Officials say the student was not hit.

What's next:

AISD is holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. along with BusPatrol to provide an update on the driver's arrest.

Officials say the district plans to highlight its partnership with BusPatrol, whose team proactively discovered and reported the incident to the district.

AISD says because the bus’s traditional stop-arm cameras are not mounted on the passenger side, this case underscores how layered safety systems and strong partnerships can help protect students and support accountability.