16-year-old girl found dead in back seat of stolen car in San Antonio

Police in San Antonio are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in a Southwest Side neighborhood.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department were answering a call about shots fired around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday when they found the victim, a girl, in the back seat of what they say was a stolen car. The car was found in the 5100 block of War Horse.

Officers at the scene said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from something that happened earlier at a different location, according to KSAT. The police did not elaborate on the details of the incident at a different location.

It is also not clear whether she was the intended target of the shooting.

Police said they had detained two people and planned to question them about the case.