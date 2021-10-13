16-year-old killed in crash on U.S. 183 flyover to eastbound SH 45

A 16-year-old was killed in a collision on the U.S. 183 flyover to eastbound SH 45. The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Aaliyah Marie Martinez, 16, as the teenager killed in the October 4 crash.

According to police, Martinez was driving a 2004 Honda CRV on the flyover around 8:44 p.m. when she lost control and struck the concrete wall. After striking the wall, the CRV rolled over the concrete wall and fell to the roadway below.

Martinez was transported to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, use the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter