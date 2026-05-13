Former Texas Lottery Commission head no longer faces criminal charge

The Brief Former Texas Lottery Commission Executive Director Gary Grief was indicted on a charge of abuse of official capacity in April Prosecutors accused him of misusing state resources during a 2023 Lotto Texas drawing, the same drawing at the center of a massive jackpot controversy Grief is no longer facing a criminal charge



The former head of the Texas Lottery Commission is no longer facing a criminal charge after prosecutors dismissed the case just days after an indictment.

The controversy surrounding allegations of a massive ticket-buying scheme is still growing.

The backstory:

Last month, former Texas Lottery Commission Executive Director Gary Grief was indicted on a charge of abuse of official capacity.

Prosecutors accused him of misusing state resources during a 2023 Lotto Texas drawing, the same drawing at the center of a massive jackpot controversy. Just days after the indictment, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office dropped the case. Court records say the decision was made under prosecutorial discretion by an assistant district attorney.

The case stems from an alleged scheme. State leaders said a group of professional gamblers, data-modeling strategists, and retail ticket sellers found a way to all but guarantee a win in the April 2023 Lotto Texas drawing. The group allegedly used a huge ticket-printing operation to buy nearly every possible number combination before the drawing, and it worked. On April 22, 2023, someone won $95 million.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick has been one of the most vocal critics, especially when it comes to lottery courier apps, which allowed people to buy tickets online through third parties.

Grief resigned before the details were made public. His attorney said he has no comment.

Dig deeper:

Since, multiple lawsuits have been filed. One woman has sued after claiming she won an $84 million jackpot through a courier app but never got paid. Another man who won the Lotto Texas jackpot right after the April 2023 big win said if the alleged ticket-buying scheme never happened, his prize would have been much bigger.

The Texas Lottery is now being overseen by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, courier services have been banned, and in 2027, Texas lawmakers could decide whether the lottery itself should even continue to exist.

The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to FOX 7’s request for comment.