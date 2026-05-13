Federal judge orders ICE to release Alamo Heights family from Dilley Detention Center

The Brief A federal judge ordered the release of an Alamo Heights family A woman and her two stepchildren were detained by ICE on April 27 while they were walking to the bus stop The family's attorney said the family will continue with asylum proceedings as they await their next hearing



For weeks, Texas lawmakers have been asking for the release of an Alamo Heights family who were detained by ICE at the end of April.

On Wednesday, May 13, a federal judge in San Antonio ordered the release of a Venezuelan woman and her two stepchildren from the Dilley Detention Center.

What they're saying:

On April 27, ICE agents detained Maria Uzcategui-Castillo and her two stepchildren while they were walking to the school bus stop in the morning.

According to the family's attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, a heading was held for a habeas petition asking the court to prove there was a valid reason to keep the family detained. Judge Garcia decided there was not.

Lincoln-Goldfinch learned her clients would be released following the ruling.

She said the family will continue with asylum proceedings as they await their next hearing.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to ICE about this family's detainment, but has yet to hear back.