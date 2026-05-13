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Federal judge orders ICE to release Alamo Heights family from Dilley Detention Center

By
Published  May 13, 2026 6:08pm CDT
San Antonio
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • A federal judge ordered the release of an Alamo Heights family
    • A woman and her two stepchildren were detained by ICE on April 27 while they were walking to the bus stop
    • The family's attorney said the family will continue with asylum proceedings as they await their next hearing

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - For weeks, Texas lawmakers have been asking for the release of an Alamo Heights family who were detained by ICE at the end of April.

On Wednesday, May 13, a federal judge in San Antonio ordered the release of a Venezuelan woman and her two stepchildren from the Dilley Detention Center.

What they're saying:

On April 27, ICE agents detained Maria Uzcategui-Castillo and her two stepchildren while they were walking to the school bus stop in the morning.

According to the family's attorney, Kate Lincoln-Goldfinch, a heading was held for a habeas petition asking the court to prove there was a valid reason to keep the family detained. Judge Garcia decided there was not. 

Lincoln-Goldfinch learned her clients would be released following the ruling.

She said the family will continue with asylum proceedings as they await their next hearing. 

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to ICE about this family's detainment, but has yet to hear back.

The Source: Information from interviews conducted by FOX 7 Austin's Alec Nolan

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