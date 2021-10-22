17-year-old arrested for fatal shooting of another 17-year-old

A 17-year-old has been arrested for the fatal shooting of another 17-year-old.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Decker Lane for reports of a shooting shortly after 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 21. When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim in a car, in immediate need of medical attention.

The victim was treated by ATCEMS, who transported him to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

During the course of their investigation, deputies were able to identify the suspect involved in this fatal shooting as Leo Sanders, 17, of Austin.

Sanders has been charged with murder and was arrested earlier today. He will be booked into the Travis County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter