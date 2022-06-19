17-year-old arrested following SWAT standoff in north Travis County

A 17-year-old was arrested following a SWAT standoff in north Travis County.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 3:43 a.m. June 19 reporting an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway. The caller reported the suspect robbed the store at gunpoint and fled on foot.

Deputies tracked the suspect to an apartment complex around three miles away in the 15400 block of FM 1325. A search warrant was obtained and around 5:30 a.m., TCSO's SWAT team was called in to apprehend the suspect.

TCSO says the suspect, later identified as Marier Tyler of Austin, refused to leave the apartment for hours, but around 9:15 a.m., surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody. A search of the apartment uncovered evidence connecting Tyler to multiple armed robberies in Travis County, Austin and Round Rock.