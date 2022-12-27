18-wheeler on its side blocking traffic in Northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department says an 18-wheeler tanker is on its side on Parmer Ln near the Samsung plant in Northeast Austin.
All eastbound lanes of Parmer Lane are shut down in that area.
AFD is working to mitigate the situation, but Austin police say the closures are expected to last for several hours.
Please avoid this area if possible and expect delays.
18-wheeler on its side blocking traffic on Parmer Ln. near Samsung Blvd. (Austin Police Department)