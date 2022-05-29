1 injured after 18-wheeler catches fire in southeast Travis County

An 18-wheeler caught on fire in southeast Travis County and a person was pinned for nearly an hour, says ATCEMS.

ATCEMS responded to the fire in the 8200 block of S SH 130 near FM 812 around 6:18 p.m.

The pinned individual, who has been declared a trauma alert, was extricated around 7:45 p.m. and has been transported via STAR Flight to Dell Seton for potentially serious injuries, says ATCEMS.

ATCEMS says the truck fire was put out, but the fire spread to grass in the area.

No further information has been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.