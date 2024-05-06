Three Austin neighborhoods vote to break away from city limits

Certain neighborhoods in Austin are leaving the city limits. Residents voted Saturday on one of six dis-annexation propositions. In the end, three out of the six areas voted to break away from the city.

In West Austin, Lost Creek voted 91% to 9% in favor of dis-annexation. Blue Goose Road in Northeast Austin also voted to leave the city, along with River Place Outparcels in Northwest Austin.

However, Lennar at Malone in South Austin voted 98% to 2% to stay in the city limits. Mooreland Addition in South Austin and Wildhorse and Webb Tract in East Austin will remain in the city limits, because no one there voted.

"Well, I was so delighted," said Lost Creek resident Rob Harrell. "The issue was that we were not getting the services that we're paying for in our tax money."

Once their debt to the city is paid off, residents of dis-annexed neighborhoods will no longer pay Austin property taxes, though they’ll still pay school taxes. In return, they’ll lose city services like trash pickup. They’ll switch from Austin Fire to the Travis County Emergency Services District.

"ESD #9, we will have a fire station that’s a lot closer," said Lost Creek resident Leslie Odom.

The Travis County sheriff will handle law enforcement instead of Austin police, and it's a change many in Lost Creek welcome.

"We were having break-ins," said Odom. "We weren't even getting anyone showing up."

"We actually had to hire an off-duty county sheriff to patrol the neighborhood," said Harrell.

But in the Malone neighborhood, the outcome, and the reaction, are much different.

MORE STORIES:

"I was pleasantly surprised to see by what a large margin we voted against it," said Malone resident Dave Kemper.

Many Malone residents are relieved to know nothing is changing.

"I’m glad that we're going to get to keep a lot of the services that we've come to appreciate from the city," said Kemper. "Honestly, I'm glad that we get to still just use Austin, Texas, as our address."

Back in Lost Creek, residents admit there are some unknowns, but they’re optimistic.

"We did it before, and we can do it again," said Odom. "We're going to call it ‘Lost Crexit,'"

Austin City Council will meet on May 14 to certify the election results. As for the timeframe, the dis-annexation process will be gradual, with certain services phasing out sooner than others.