FOX 7 photographer faces 2 misdemeanors after felony charge was dropped

A FOX 7 Austin photographer is facing two new misdemeanor charges. This comes after a Texas DPS detective dropped the felony charge on Tuesday, April 30.

The detective acknowledged the arrest warrant did not meet the criteria for a felony offense.

While covering the protest at the University of Texas at Austin on Wednesday, April 24, our photographer was pulled to the ground by Texas DPS. In the arrest documents, trooper Max Gouge claimed he detained our photographer because another trooper was hit with a camera.

On Monday, April 29, papers were drawn up for a felony "assault against a peace officer" charge. Our photographer surrendered himself at the jail. However, his attorney said no warrant was in the system because it was "inadequate."

FOX 7 Austin has learned our photographer will be charged with Class C misdemeanor assault and Class B impeding a public servant.