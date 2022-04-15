18-wheeler crash on I-35 southbound leaves 1 person dead

A crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle on I-35 southbound has left one person dead.

The crash happened in the 9000 block of I-35 near Foremost Street at around 3 a.m.

Details about the crash are limited but Austin-Travis County EMS reports that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic was delayed in the area for several hours but all lanes have now reopened.

