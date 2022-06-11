18-wheeler crashes through hotel wall in northeast San Antonio

A semi-truck crashed through the wall of a northeast San Antonio hotel after colliding with another vehicle early Saturday morning.

San Antonio police say the other vehicle involved was a small, black sedan that crashed with the semi-truck on an access road. The two vehicles struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk, according to KSAT.

The vehicles both veered off the road due to the crash, striking a wooden utility pole and sending them through the concrete wall of a hotel, police say.

KSAT says the sedan became wedged between the semi-truck and the wall of the hotel. The 18-wheeler continued through the wall, crashing into an empty pool in the hotel, according to authorities.

The semi-truck driver was able to exit the vehicle uninjured, and the two people inside the sedan were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition, according to KSAT. The pedestrian that was hit was also taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.