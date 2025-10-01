19 dogs rescued from Bastrop County home

article

Nineteen dogs were rescued from a home in Bastrop County.

The backstory:

According to the Austin Humane Society (AHS), all 19 dogs were living on a property in Bastrop County. They were all rescued and taken to the Austin Humane Society shelter on Tuesday.

The dogs had been living outside and are all small, mixed breeds. They range in age from about three months to three years old.

They are all suffering from flea infestations, internal parasites, and skin, eye, and ear infections, some of which appear to be chronic, AHS said.

Treatment will be started for all the dogs. Some are undergoing medical and behavioral evaluations at the shelter.

Adoption information

What you can do:

Some of the dogs are available for adoption now. Adoption fees will range from $125–300, depending on the age.

All the dogs will be spayed/neutered, microchipped, treated for parasites, and will get age-appropriate vaccinations.

If you would like to adopt, click here.