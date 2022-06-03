19-year-old arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after veering off road, killing passenger

The passenger of a vehicle with an intoxicated driver is dead after the driver veered off the road in South Austin last month.

APD says at approximately 7:40 p.m. on May 30, 2022, officers responded to the 11000 block of S IH-35 northbound service road about a report of a truck that had crashed into a tree.

A driver and passenger were driving northbound on the service road when the driver drove the vehicle off of the roadway and hit a tree, according to authorities.

The passenger in the vehicle, 19-year-old Teresa Gonzales, died at the scene. The driver, 19-year-old Leo Anthony Carreto-Lopez, was arrested by APD for intoxication manslaughter.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utiliz the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 48th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 49 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 46 fatal crashes resulting in 48 deaths. These statements are from the initial assessment of the fatal crash, and the investigation is still pending. Fatality information may change.