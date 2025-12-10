How many APD officers have been disciplined? OPO releases 2024 annual report

The Brief Office of Police Oversight releases 2024 report 125 APD officers were disciplined last year The top three categories of discipline relate to department vehicles, general conduct, and vehicle pursuits



The Office of Police Oversight has released its annual report for 2024, presenting it during a City Council work session on Tuesday.

Complaints are just one division of the office. They also look at policy and research, community engagement, and use of force.

By the numbers:

In 2024, a total of 125 officers were disciplined.

Police complaints can either come from the community, which are external, or within the department, which are internal.

The most common external complaints are no assistance from APD and lack of courtesy.

The top three categories for APD discipline relate to department vehicles, general conduct, and vehicle pursuits.

The Office of Police Oversight can make recommendations for discipline, but it is ultimately up to APD to decide what that discipline is.

More discipline comes from internal complaints than external ones.

"The level of the allegation in internal complaints tend to involve more serious offenses, and APD members know what constitutes a policy violation," Kevin Masters, deputy director of the Office of Police Oversight said during the meeting.

"I think they're supervisory driven, it is the front line supervisor recognizing behaviors that need to be investigated and sending them up the chain," Police Chief Lisa Davis said during the meeting.

Most end in oral or written reprimand or education-based discipline.



Disciplinary memos show suspensions.

The most recently posted suspensions include a 3-day suspension for using racial slurs at a suspect; a 10-day suspension for collecting evidence and throwing it in the trash despite admitting it could be important; and a 3-day suspension for public intoxication.

Some of the recent cases that ended with indefinite suspensions include family violence; trying to start a relationship with a victim; and DWI, unlawfully carrying weapons, and taking an unauthorized trip during administrative leave.

Investigations on other incidents from 2025 may not be completed yet.

There could be a six-month gap between an incident and discipline, because the police chief has 180 days to determine consequences.

"Even when we publish that 2025 report, there are still some cases still pending, but we want to get as close to possible to having complete and accurate data," Gail McCant, director of the Office of Police Oversight said during the meeting.