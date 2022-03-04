19-year-old charged with assault on public servant following protest near Texas Capitol

A 19-year-old was charged with assault on a public servant and resisting arrest following a protest on Sunday, Feb. 27.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said around 12:45 p.m., members of the DPS bike team were working traffic near the Texas Capitol during the "Avenge Trans Youth" protest.

A pedestrian, 19-year-old Julius Shaun Te Shieh, kicked one of the bikes of a trooper. When the trooper began to approach Shieh from behind, he back-kicked the trooper in the shin, DPS said.

Shieh was taken into custody and charged with assault on a public servant and resisting arrest.

