19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash in New Braunfels

A 19-year-old from Fort Hood was killed in a single-vehicle crash in New Braunfels overnight, says police.

New Braunfels police and fire units were called to the 5200 block of the southbound frontage road of North I-35 for a single-vehicle crash around 7:20 a.m. April 26.

Officers found upon arrival that a gold Volkswagen Passat had left the roadway and crashed into a utility pole before rolling over and coming to a stop in a field off the southbound access road just north of the TA Truck Stop. Officers also found that the 19-year-old driver and only occupant was already dead and that the crash had happened sometime overnight, going initially unreported.

The driver's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Passat had been traveling southbound on the frontage road at a high rate of speed when it lost control in the construction zone in that area. The vehicle struck both the inside and the outside retaining barriers before leaving the roadway and striking the utility pole on the driver’s side door, causing the vehicle to roll over, says police.

New Braunfels police say that alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in this crash.

The southbound frontage road in the area of the accident was closed for approximately three hours for the accident reconstruction investigation and for the scene to be cleared.