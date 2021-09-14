19-year-old suspect in custody for April shooting in Killeen

A 19-year-old is in custody in connection with the shooting of another teen in Killeen in April.

Demetris Donal Davis has been charged with aggravated assault with bodily injury with a deadly weapon. He was taken into custody in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive just before 9 a.m. Sept. 13.

The Killeen Police Department says that just before 9 p.m. on April 22, officers were in the area of North Gray Street and Church Avenue when they heard three gunshots. A dispatcher then reported a gunshot victim at a home in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.

There, officers found an 18-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound, who was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

After several months of recovery, the victim was able to finally talk to detectives about the incident, says KPD. An investigation determined that the victim was picked up in a vehicle by Davis and two other occupants to purchase a handgun. Davis then reportedly fired towards the victim, who was then thrown out of the vehicle and the suspects fled the scene.

Davis has been transported to the Killeen City Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

