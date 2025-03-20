First-of-its-kind women's sports bar in Austin holds grand opening

The Brief A first-of-its-kind women's sports bar in Austin held its grand opening on March 19 The 1972 pub on Guadalupe Street is officially in business The owners are also giving back to the community, with plans to donate 10% of profits to local girls' youth sports organizations



The first-ever women's sports bar to serve the Austin area held its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

First-ever women's sports bar in Austin

What they're saying:

"I am super excited and also a little bit nervous," said Marlene Du Plessis, a co-owner of 1972.

The 1972 pub on Guadalupe Street is officially in business.

The new spot is named 1972, marking the year Title IX was signed into law prohibiting sex-based discrimination.

"As we did some brainstorming and when we saw 1972, it just hit us because it was such a significant year in girls having access to sports," said Debra Hallum, co-owner of 1972.

The owners are on a mission to create a space for athletes and fans.

"This is a great time to have this opening at the beginning of March Madness," said Vanessa Fuentes, Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Austin. "I know many Austinites are going to be watching our own Longhorns women's basketball team as they advance in the finals, and we're rooting for them."

"Having an opportunity for Austinites to come gather, have a drink, watch a good game is pretty important for us," Fuentes added.

They want to make one thing clear: it is not a women's pub, it is a women's sports pub, meaning everyone is welcome.

Dig deeper:

It comes as sporting events like the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Women's NCAA Basketball Championship are drawing record-breaking audiences.

"It has been an amazing journey so far, and I feel blessed to have so many people helping us," said Du Plessis. "We would not have been able to be here today without their help and support."

They also give back to the community, with plans to donate 10% of profits to local girls' youth sports organizations.

"There's nothing like it here in Austin, even in Texas, that's dedicated to women's sports," said Hallum. "So that's what's unique and different about it."