2.9M fully vaccinated in Texas, why are some counties ahead of others?

The state has fully vaccinated 2.9 million people.

The vaccine rollout in Central Texas has been a nonstop job. "I know our team wakes up every day ready to fight this pandemic. I know we’re a little tired but we’re so grateful for the opportunity to get to help our community and be a trusted community partner," said Jen Stratton the Family Hospital system communications director.

Family Hospital System is one of the dozens of providers in the Central Texas area administering the vaccine. They’ve recently opened up a vaccination hub in Williamson County.

"We’re averaging now around 3200 to 4000 vaccines every day," said Stratton. In total, they fully vaccinated about 30,000 people.

According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, people are able to track just how many people are fully vaccinated for those 16 and older.

In Williamson County, 9.9% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Travis County, it’s 10.8%. Bastrop sits at around 13%.

To put that in perspective for other areas of Texas: Dallas County is at 12% and Harris County is at 11.4%.

With the demand high for vaccines in Central Texas, Family Hospital System told FOX 7 Austin they are seeing a lot of people showing up without appointments hoping to get vaccinated.

"That’s been a more concerning issue and we simply are unable to accommodate people who just show up. We do require an appointment to make sure all of the proper documentation so we can report back to the appropriate health authorities how we’re vaccinating," said Stratton.

