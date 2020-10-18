2 adults, 1 child transported after North Austin apartment fire

Two adults and one child are in the hospital with potentially serious injuries after an apartment building caught fire overnight in North Austin.

The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of North MoPac near Steck Avenue. AFD says it was quickly knocked down.

Two adults and a child were transported with serious injuries according to paramedics and 22 residents were displaced. The Red Cross of Central Texas is helping those displaced residents.

AFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

