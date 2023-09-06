2-alarm brush fire burning in Southeast Travis County

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Firefighters and STARFlight are on scene of a 2-alarm brush fire in Southeast Travis County. (Austin Fire Department)

Firefighters and STARFlight are on scene of a 2-alarm brush fire in Southeast Travis County.

The fire is burning near the intersection of Hokanson and Peterson Rd.

AFD says the fire is under control at 15 acres, and the cause of the fire is related to the construction of a metal building.

Several homes that were in immediate danger have been protected by the Austin Fire Department and Travis County Fire Rescue, and officials say all forward progress has been stopped.

STARFlight is assisting with water drops.

