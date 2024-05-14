Woman still missing over a week after night out in Downtown Austin

article

A woman is still missing over a week after a night out in Downtown Austin earlier this month.

35-year-old Elizabeth Spalding and her twin sister were last known to be in downtown Austin on May 4 and may have been in local bars or nightclubs, according to her family, says the Downtown Austin Alliance.

At some point in the night, the women found themselves in the emergency room at St. David's, but they were released around 4 a.m. May 5.

Spalding’s sister arrived home later that same morning but has no recollection of her sister's whereabouts or how or when they were separated, says the DAA. She is still missing as of Tuesday, May 14.

Spalding is 5'5" and 120 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Austin police confirmed to FOX 7 Austin that a missing persons case has been opened. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact APD's Missing Persons Unit at 512-974-5250.