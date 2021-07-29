2 arrested, charged in Dessau Mini Mart fatal shooting

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting at a Northeast Austin mini mart in mid-July.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that 31-year-old Ronald Glen Falkquay II has been charged with murder and 33-year-old Sista Christina Fabian has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence in the shooting.

TCSO says that just after 9 p.m. on July 17, several 911 calls reported someone had been shot in the parking lot at the Dessau Mini Mart at 12915 Dessau Road across from Dessau Middle School.

After deputies secured the scene, the victim was treated and transported to a local hospital where he died.

Witnesses had reported the suspect got into a light blue or light-colored vehicle with a Hispanic female passenger and turned onto Dessau Rd. immediately after the shooting.

