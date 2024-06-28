2 arrested for drug possession in Georgetown: WCSO

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Shirley Erickson

Two people were arrested in Georgetown after a search warrant was executed by the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, on June 26, a search warrant was issued for a home in the 700 block of Pinnacle Drive in Georgetown. The SWAT team and K9s were also there to assist.

When deputies arrived, they found their two suspects and later arrested them, Patrick Jones and Shirley Erickson.

Both were charged with possession of a controlled substance.

While at the home, deputies found marijuana, cocaine, THC, a handgun with magazines and ammo, scales, baggies and cash.

This is the second search warrant executed at this home in the last two months. Both Jones and Erickson were arrested at the time as well.

Both were out on bond for drug-related charges prior to their arrests on Wednesday.

The WCSO said Jones is a confirmed gang member, and both he and Erickson have extensive arrest records.