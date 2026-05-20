2 arrested following investigation into dog deaths at Kyle boarding facility

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The Brief Two dogs died of heat stroke in the care of EZ Dog Stay and Play, a dog boarding facility in unincorporated Kyle An investigation revealed that there was a pattern of unsafe animal transport conditions and deceptive business practices that were used to mislead customers Two people were charged and later bonded out of jail



Two people were arrested in connection to dog deaths at a dog boarding facility in unincorporated Kyle.

The backstory:

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into EZ Dog Stay and Play, a dog boarding facility in unincorporated Kyle, began in August 2024. This came after the deaths of two dogs earlier that month.

An investigation revealed that there was a pattern of unsafe animal transport conditions and deceptive business practices that were used to mislead customers.

On August 20, 2024, two dogs died after spending several hours in the back of a can without air conditioning or ventilation. They were being transported by EZ Dog Stay and Play employee Taylor Roberts, 25, of Dale.

Taylor Roberts, 25

Both animals were dead when they arrived at an Austin emergency vet clinic. They both recorded a body temperature of 110 degrees, the max reading on the clinic's thermometer.

The staff said both dogs died of heat stroke.

The investigation revealed that the van that was transporting the dogs lacked proper climate control in the area where the animals were carried.

Multiple former employees raised concerns about unsafe transportation conditions to the business owner before this incident. The owner, Evan Zwerneman, 35, of Elgin, failed to address those concerns.

After site inspections, it was revealed that Zwerneman advertised transportation and boarding services that didn't reflect the actual conditions that animals experienced in their care.

The "kennel free suite" options did not exist, the inspection revealed. Zwerneman also claimed he lived on the property to provide continuous oversight to boarded animals, but that was not true.

Evan Zwerneman, 35,

Both Zwerneman and Roberts turned themselves into the Hays County Jail on April 17, 2026.

Zwerneman was charged with the following:

Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, third-degree felony (2 counts)

Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal by Cruel or Unusual Transport, class-A misdemeanor

Deceptive business practice, class-A misdemeanor (3 counts)

He was released on a $14,000 bond.

Roberts was charged with the following:

Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death, third-degree felony (2 counts)

Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animal by Cruel or Unusual Transport, class-A misdemeanor

Roberts was released on an $8,000 bond.

What you can do:

EZ Dog Stay and Play remains open.

Pet owners who believe their animals may have been harmed while in the care of the facility are encouraged to contact Detective Jessica Barkley at jessica.barkley@hayscountytx.gov.